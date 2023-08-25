Information on Clayhill Motor Sports Park grand re-opener

Here are times and ticket information for the Clayhill Motor Sports Park grand re-opener Friday, and Saturday, August 25 & August 26 at Clayhill Motor Sports Park in Atwood.

*Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday, August 25 with racing at 8 p.m. after ‘Hot Laps’.

*On Saturday, August 26 gates open at 4:30 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.

*Grandstand general admission: Friday, August 25, adults are $20 with youth 6 to 11 years of age $5 and children 5 years and under free!

*Grandstand general admission: Saturday, August 26, adults are $25, while the pricing for children remains the same.

*There’s also a special discount two-night adult grand stand admission is only $40 for both action packed nights.