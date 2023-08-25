Local motorsports park welcomes new owners

ATWOOD, Tenn. — A local motorsports park is celebrating its new owners.

Rodney and Candy Clem, accompanied by their children Riley and Ashlee, have arrived in West Tennessee with a staff possessing extensive knowledge of dirt track operations and preparation.

Their objective is to rejuvenate racing in the West Tennessee region.

The grand re-opener of Clayhill Motor Sports Park is scheduled for this Friday and Saturday at the park’s location in Atwood.

The event will feature the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint cars for two consecutive nights of racing action.

The program includes test-n-tune hot laps, qualifying heat races, the Hoosier Speed Dash, and other main events each night.

“We’re very excited to be a part of the community. We’re trying to bring racing back to the community, which has been absent for quite some time,” said Rodney Clem, the owner.

