Mugshots : Madison County : 8/24/23 – 8/25/23

Crystal Cooper Crystal Cooper: Disorderly conduct, public intoxication

Cody Lynch Cody Lynch: Violation of parole

Kelly Lawson Kelly Lawson: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Kelly Lawson: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Lenell Gatewood Lenell Gatewood: Failure to appear

Marquette Jackson Marquette Jackson: Sex offender registry violations



Melvin Pugh Melvin Pugh: Sex offender registry violations

Tylan Chism Tylan Chism: Burglary, theft under $999/theft from motor vehicle

Valencia Johnson Valencia Johnson: Simple domestic assault

Xavier Williams Xavier Williams: Aggravated burglary, failure to appear, vandalism, interfere with emergency call

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 8/24/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 8/25/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.