‘Reignite the American Dream Summit’ held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The "Reignite the American Dream Summit" took place at Jackson's DoubleTree Hotel.







Distinguished guest speakers included State Senators Ed Jackson and John Stevens, as well as State Representatives Rusty Grills, Brock Martin, and Chris Todd.

Congressman David Kustoff was also among the prominent speakers at the event.

“From a legislative standpoint, the things we can do to make people’s lives better, we’ll talk about tax policy and making sure that we can keep people’s pockets,” Kustoff said.

Organizers expressed that the objective of the evening’s summit was to facilitate the establishment of stronger connections between citizens and their state representatives.

