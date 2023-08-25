Robert Leslie “Buck” Craft

wbbjRobert Leslie “Buck” Craft, age 71, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday morning, August 24, 2023 at National HealthCare Center in Somerville, Tennessee.

Robert was born July 4, 1952 in Erie, Pennsylvania and grew up in Fayette County, Tennessee near the Warren Community. In high school, he was a member of the Tennessee Rodeo Association. Known to many as “Cowboy”, he was passionate about raising cows. He was a master of feeding and fattening cattle, then shipping them to customers. Robert loved spending time with his grandchildren and was affectionately known as “Papa” to them.

Mr. Craft is survived by two daughters, Rebecca “Leslie” Craft of Bartlett, TN and Cheyanne Craft of Bartlett, TN; three sons, Justin Craft of Bartlett, TN, Cody Craft (Kayla) of Oakland, TN and Quinton Craft of Bartlett, TN; five grandchildren, Khylan Craft, Sammie Hill, Jr., Lily Wheeler, Hadleigh Craft and Faith Craft; and the mother of his children, Deborah Cleaves.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Reba Jenkins Craft and two brothers, Randy Craft and Jerry Rogers.

The family would like to thank the staff at NHC in Somerville for their kindness and compassion for Mr. Craft.

A visitation for Mr. Craft will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Memorial Services will be at 11 A.M. Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Chris Pulliam officiating.

