US senator makes stop at West Tennessee plant

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A U.S. senator made a stop in West Tennessee on Friday.

Senator Bill Hagerty visited the Nidec-Leroy Somer plant.







Having extended its manufacturing presence to the Americas in 1999, Leroy-Somer maintains two facilities in Lexington and employs over 800 individuals.

The company offers specialized power generation products, along with comprehensive expertise, product support, genuine parts, remanufacturing options, and training.

“It’s great to be here at this company today. I’m here at Nidec. It’s a global company, but this operation here has unique skills, and they are investing heavily here in West Tennessee. I’m delighted to see it because I know that West Tennessee’s workers are going to stand up to the challenge,” Hagerty said.

The Nidec facility located in Lexington features a 600,000-square-foot design and production site, employing over 350 professionals.

Alongside generator design and production, the Lexington location specializes in generator remanufacturing.

