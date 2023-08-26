Leon Thomas Gibson, age 97 of Paris, TN passed away Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Henry County Medical Center. His funeral service will be Monday, August 28th at 1:00 PM at McEvoy Funeral Home, 507 W. Washington St. in Paris with Rev. Rhonda Brown of Henry & Palestine United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be after 11:00 AM Monday, at McEvoy Funeral Home untilservice time at 1:00.

Leon Thomas Gibson was born on April 8, 1926, to the late Claude E. Gibson and the late Elsie B. Green Gibson. On June 24, 1955, he married the love of his life, Patty Wright Gibson and she survives in Paris, TN.

Leon was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was an avid reader and history buff and loved birdwatching. His family lovingly knew him as “Toolie.”

In addition to his wife, Leon is also survived by two sisters: Dorothy Bradford of Jackson, TN, and Cheryl (Bob) Reithel of Rosenburg, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Besides his parents, Leon was also preceded in death by two sisters: Betty Mathis and Pat Haley; and a brother, Edward Gibson.

Pallbearers for Mr. Gibson will be Michael Hanks, C.J. Hanks, Monty Jones, Marty Jones, David Jones, and Sammy Lombas.

Memorials for Mr. Gibson may be made to the American Legion, P.O. Box 1954, Indianapolis, IN 46206.