One county welcomes the return of a cherished festival

McKenzie Mayor Ryan Griffin said that while it may have been hot outside, it wasn’t too bad and they were able to enjoy their Sweet Tea Festival.

The festival started at 9 in the morning and ends at 10 tonight. At the festival, guests can enjoy over 25 different arts and crafts, food vendors, and local retail vendors.

The festival also includes live musical performances and even a dunk tank that Mayor Griffin himself would be participating in.

“It’s a great time for folks that maybe grew up in McKenzie, to come back and see what their city has grown to and what it has to offer. It also gives folks that are maybe… looking at McKenzie or want to have a weekend getaway. We’ve got vendors from a two hour radius and so we’re just so thankful that folks are coming downtown and visiting and just seeing what McKenzie is about and that’s community and hospitality,” Mayor Griffin said.

The Sweet Tea Festival is an annual event.

