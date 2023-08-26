Pet of the Week: Tucker

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Tucker!!

Tucker is a sweet, distinguished Beagle boy around 7 to 8-years-old who enjoys snacking on the couch and like all of us, hates dieting.

He enjoys walks with his foster Mom and playtime with his foster siblings. He would love to live out the rest of his days cuddled with you while watching your favorite movie.















He is neutered, heartworm-negative, and fully vaccinated. He is house-trained, and great with other dogs!

His biggest wish is to find his forever family!

Anyone interested in adopting Tucker or any of the other available dogs, please contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email: herowestrescue@gmail.com.