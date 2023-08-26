Shoppers visit the West TN Farmer’s Market despite hot temps

JACKSON, Tenn.—Many in West Tennessee had a chance to buy some farm raised food.

Despite the hot temperatures, many shoppers made a stop in downtown Jackson for some fresh produce.

The West Tennessee Farmer’s Market was in full swing this morning, despite the heat.

Visitors of the market could buy a range of different farm raised produce, fruits, baked goods, and a wide variety of other options.

This was also the last week for visitors to buy sweet corn at the market.

Estanaula Barbecue Company also made an appearance, serving up some of their tasty menu items.

The West TN Farmer’s Market is open every Saturday.

