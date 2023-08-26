Teams and fans brave the heat for Football Friday Night

WEST TENNESSEE— We begin with continuing coverage of a heat wave that doesn’t seem to being letting up.

It’s affecting how much time we spend outside. With it being week two of high school football, how are players and fans being affected?

WBBJ’s own, Brooklyn Kent braves the heat to tell us how West Tennesseans are managing the heat.

“I’m glad to be back indoors than outside. I was able to stop by at North Side’s football stadium to talk to coaches and fans about how they’re dealing with this heat.”

As West Tennessee continues to be under an excessive heat warning, fans continue to rally on their team.

The North Side Indians took on the Liberty Crusaders at the reservation Friday night.

This game was moved to later in the evening so that players, coaches, and fans would hopefully have a much cooler environment to support their teams.

Coaches have been advised to pay attention to the TSSAA regulations regarding dealing with the heat.

North Side’s Head Football Coach, Woodrow Lowe, tells us how he has been keeping his players cool on nights like this.

“Yeah, um… we started hydrating Wednesday and we have Gatorade stations set up all throughout the school, where the kids can go and hydrate as much as possible. Because you got to stay hydrated, so you got to get hydrated days earlier,” Lowe said.

Doctors across the state are advising for people to stay hydrated by drinking lots of water and regulating their body heat. At the football game, fans were able to purchase drinks such as sodas, Powerade’s, and water.

Concession worker and football fan, Denisha Roberts, speaks on how the concession stands are helping fans save a couple of dollars.

“The cooler is fully stocked just to make sure that there is something always cold for them. And then if they come back with their bottle and they don’t mind tap water, we’re willing to fill it with some cold tap water for them,” Roberts said.

She also mentions that referees, coaches, and players have access to free drinks to remain hydrated.

Fans in the football stadium were also seen with multiple drinks and towels to keep themselves cool on the warm night.

This heat advisory was definitely no match for the cheerleaders.

Despite the heat, they were able to show a lot of spirit for their football team.

