Hope Center gears up for its annual fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn.—A faith based organization will be holding a special sale on Saturday.

The Hope Recovery Center, a faith based organization dedicated to helping men and women overcome addiction, is gearing up for its annual Pork Loin and Muffin Sale.









This highly anticipated fundraiser, which has been a staple in the community for the past decade, will take place on Saturday, September 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hope Café and BBQ, located at 701 South Royal Street here in Jackson.

The mouthwatering pork loins, expertly seasoned and grilled to perfection will be $40. These have become a crowd favorite over the years and are big enough to feed a large group of people. There is also the hope muffins that have become popular with the community. You can get a dozen for $20.

By participating in this fundraiser, community members not only get to enjoy a delicious meal, but get to also contribute to changing the lives of men and women overcoming addiction.

“I’ve seen this place turn so many lives around. So that’s why we have these fundraisers to continue to do what we are doing,” said Marcie Hendrick, Executive Director for the Hope Recovery Center Men and Women of Hope.

Hendrick wants to thank everyone who supports them.

She also says, if there is anyone out there today struggling that needs a safe place where they can find peace and safety, you can call the Hope Recovery Center at (731) 424-9019.

For more information on the Hope Café and BBQ, visit the Facebook at www.facebook.com/SmokeandSpuds.

