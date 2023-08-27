Local athletic club gears up for a special event

JACKSON, Tenn.—These young ladies showcased their talents in a unique way to the Jackson community.

Arrow Athletics invited the Jackson community to take a look at their aerial silks rehearsal.







Young girls ages 8 to 18 were able to show their families and friends what they have been practicing for months.

On October 13, these dancers will have their official performance at the fairgrounds.

Coach Amanda Scott informs us that the girls go up to about 20 feet and are thrilled to show off their skills.

“We are getting in here so that we can practice cause the height is higher, its bigger and it’s going to be better, so I was able to have a moment to have them in here to rehearse on this new height,” Scott said.

This is an annual event for Arrow Athletics and they are happy their practice had a great turn out.

