Remembering former TN Gov. Don Sundquist

Michael Mills,

MEMPHIS, Tenn.—A former Tennessee governor passes away leaving behind a legacy to remember.

Don Sundquist, former Congressman and two-term Republican Governor of Tennessee from 1995-2003, passed away on Sunday at the age of 87.

Sundquist, who led the state during a period of significant changes to its social safety net and a fierce debate over a state income tax, died surrounded by his family at Baptist East Memorial Hospital in Memphis after a brief illness following a surgery.

His death was confirmed by his family through a statement that was issued by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s office. The news has left the state in mourning, with many reflecting on the impact of Sundquist’s policies, contributions to the states political landscape, and being a great man that loved his family, friends, and country.

“He did some amazing things as the conservative governor of the state of Tennessee when he served. I did not serve under Governor Sundquist. I wasn’t in the legislature at that time, but I did keep up with it and know he did some very good things for the state of Tennessee,” said Senator Ed Jackson.

“Our heart, thoughts, and prayers go out to his family. He has got a wonderful family. He left a good legacy in the state of Tennessee,” said Jimmy Eldridge, Commissioner on the TN State Election Commission.

Eldridge also says that he was a passionate governor that cared about our state and people. He considered Sundquist a dear friend and is going to miss him.

Funeral arrangements for the former governor are yet to be finalized.

The former governor will lie in state at the Tennessee capitol before he is laid to rest in Townsend, Tennessee, where he lived for many years.

Find more Tennessee news stories here.

Categories: Local News, News, Tennessee News

Related Posts