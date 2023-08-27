Remembering former TN Gov. Don Sundquist

MEMPHIS, Tenn.—A former Tennessee governor passes away leaving behind a legacy to remember.

Don Sundquist, former Congressman and two-term Republican Governor of Tennessee from 1995-2003, passed away on Sunday at the age of 87.

FILE - Tennessee Gov. Don Sundquist signs a bill shortly before midnight in his office in Nashville, Tenn., on June 30, 2002, granting him authority to continue essential services in the state for five more days. Former governor Sundquist died at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, according to a family spokeswoman. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) FILE - Tennessee Gov. Don Sundquist signs a bill shortly before midnight in his office in Nashville, Tenn., on June 30, 2002, granting him authority to continue essential services in the state for five more days. Former governor Sundquist died at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, according to a family spokeswoman. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

FILE - Tennessee Gov. Don Sundquist talks with reporters in his office on July 25, 2002, in Nashville, Tenn. Former governor Sundquist died at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, according to a family spokeswoman. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) FILE - Tennessee Gov. Don Sundquist talks with reporters in his office on July 25, 2002, in Nashville, Tenn. Former governor Sundquist died at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, according to a family spokeswoman. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

FILE - Tennessee Gov. Don Sundquist is sworn in by Lt. Gov. John Wilder, right, for his second term in Nashville, Tenn. on Jan. 16, 1999. Holding the Bible at left is Gov. Sundquist's wife, Martha. Former governor Sundquist died at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, according to a family spokeswoman. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) FILE - Tennessee Gov. Don Sundquist is sworn in by Lt. Gov. John Wilder, right, for his second term in Nashville, Tenn. on Jan. 16, 1999. Holding the Bible at left is Gov. Sundquist's wife, Martha. Former governor Sundquist died at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, according to a family spokeswoman. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Sundquist, who led the state during a period of significant changes to its social safety net and a fierce debate over a state income tax, died surrounded by his family at Baptist East Memorial Hospital in Memphis after a brief illness following a surgery.

His death was confirmed by his family through a statement that was issued by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s office. The news has left the state in mourning, with many reflecting on the impact of Sundquist’s policies, contributions to the states political landscape, and being a great man that loved his family, friends, and country.

“He did some amazing things as the conservative governor of the state of Tennessee when he served. I did not serve under Governor Sundquist. I wasn’t in the legislature at that time, but I did keep up with it and know he did some very good things for the state of Tennessee,” said Senator Ed Jackson.

“Our heart, thoughts, and prayers go out to his family. He has got a wonderful family. He left a good legacy in the state of Tennessee,” said Jimmy Eldridge, Commissioner on the TN State Election Commission.

Eldridge also says that he was a passionate governor that cared about our state and people. He considered Sundquist a dear friend and is going to miss him.

Funeral arrangements for the former governor are yet to be finalized.

The former governor will lie in state at the Tennessee capitol before he is laid to rest in Townsend, Tennessee, where he lived for many years.

