Collapse of railroad bridge leads to derailment

MILAN, Tenn. — There was a train derailment in Milan over the weekend.

According to the Milan Fire Department, a railroad bridge collapsed near the Dreamwood Street vicinity. The collapse was attributed to a washout behind the wastewater plant.

Authorities noted that a couple of rail cars were involved in the incident. Fortunately, there were no reports of hazardous materials or threats to the environment.

Officials mentioned that they anticipate several days will be required for crews to address and resolve this incident.

