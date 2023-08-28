Governor, first lady make a stop at Jackson non-profit

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local non-profit was a received a visit from Gov. Bill Lee and first lady Maria Lee on Monday.

The pair had the opportunity to tour the STAR Center as they made their way around the state visiting non-profit businesses during August.

With the first lady’s “Tennessee Serves” initiative, visiting the STAR Center was an important opportunity to see how the partnership was going.

“We partnered with the STAR Center to help supply some things for the music therapy program. Music therapy, which is so essential in helping in cognitive abilities communication and social and emotional abilities and is huge,” Maria Lee said.

The Lees have made it their priority to focus on helping those that have intellectual and physical disabilities.

They agreed that the music therapy room was their favorite program the STAR Center offers.

Along with music therapy, the center offers assistance in employment services, assistive technology, and home care

“We recognized the work that they are doing. It allows the agency within the state to recognize how we can be better partners,” Bill Lee said.

During the tour, the governor had the opportunity to meet with workers to learn what makes their job so special.

He also had the opportunity to meet a few patients throughout the center. He spoke about the significance of centers such as this one.

“I asked one of the clients, ‘So tell me about your interaction in this place and what has it done for you.’ And he said, ‘It changed my life.’ And that speaks for what’s happening here,” Bill Lee said.

Lee has also been busy with the special sessions.

Along with the tours this month, the governor mentioned that progress is being made.

Lawmakers are currently working on resolving differences to move forward.

