Mild & Cooler this Week, More Heat this Weekend? Latest on Idalia!

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

Behind the weekend’s cold front, some really nice and mild weather has returned to West Tennessee. The nice weather is likely to stick around for most of the work week. Northerly winds will keep the temperatures below normal until the upcoming weekend when southerly winds will return. We should stay dry through Friday but some rain chances might creep back this weekend. We will have the full forecast and a detailed report on IDALIA coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Very nice weather has returned to West Tennessee and is expected to continue for several days. Mostly clear skies are likely tonight and a northerly breeze will be sticking around. This will allow for some very pleasant weather with overnight lows falling down to the mid 60s. Rain showers are not in the forecast tonight for us.

TUESDAY:

Mid 80s are on the way for Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. The winds will stay out of the north and that will keep our temperatures below normal again. The humidity will also not be a factor early in the week due to the northerly winds. Rain showers are not in the forecast and overnight lows will fall down to the low 60s for Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY:

A front will approach from the north and try to drift across West Tennessee on Wednesday. This will keep the mild temperatures around. The air is too dry across our region to produce any showers as the front passes and we will only see a few clouds. The front will stall out as it moves south of us and runs into Idalia. Highs on Wednesday will only reach the low 80s and we could fall to the upper 50s Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The winds should be light and come out of the northeast most of the day.

THURSDAY:

The winds will come out of the east on Thursday keeping our temperatures below normal for one more day. Mostly sunny skies will stick around again and rain showers are not expected. Highs will be very similar to Wednesday and reach the low to mid 80s for West Tennessee. Thursday night lows will drop down to the mid 60s as the winds will start to transition back to the southeast overnight into the day on Friday starting a warming trend.

FRIDAY:

Things will start to warm up a bit by Friday as the winds will start to come more out of the south into the afternoon and evening. This will allow temperatures to reach back up into the mid to upper 80s. We are still expecting rain free weather on Friday but it will be a bit more humid than earlier in the week. Friday night lows will fall down to the upper 60s to near 70°. Mostly sunny skies are likely during the afternoon and it will be a bit warm for Friday night football but nothing like it was last week when the games had to be pushed back because of the heat.

THE WEEKEND:

As of now we are not expecting a lot of rain this weekend but it looks to be the best shot in the forecast. Winds will come out of the south this weekend which will keep the humidity up and could fuel some pop up shower activity, but overall confidence is that is low as of now. We will be keeping an eye on it though as the week progresses. The southerly winds will help warm up back up around normal with highs around 90° this weekend. Overnight lows will drop down to the low to mid 70s. Partly cloudy skies are expected this weekend but there will be extended periods of sunshine as well, especially if the rain chances do not materialize.

LATEST IN THE TROPICS:

IDALIA NEARING HURRICANE STRENGTH AS IT APPROACHES WESTERN CUBA. LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE AND DANGEROUS WINDS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY FOR PORTIONS OF FLORIDA.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion. A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to well below normal to kick off the work week and stay that way through Thursday. The rain and storm chances are slim to none until the weekend, but chances increase as the temperatures warm up and humidity increases some. The heat and humidity will be a factor on Saturday and linger into early next week. The tropics are starting to heat up and a hurricane looks likely to impact Florida this week and a major hurricane could be possible. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

