Mr. Thomas Lee Bolden, a resident of Brownsville, TN, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN.

Thomas was born in Memphis, TN on August 19, 1958, to Lester Lee Bolden and Joyce Ann Brown. He worked as a welder in the Haywood County area. He enjoyed riding his four wheelers and his motorcycles. He loved the outdoors and spending time fishing. He was also a NASCAR fan and loved the races. Family was important to Thomas and the time he spent with family and friends were special to him.

He is survived by his two daughters, Stephanie Ivey (Josh) and Christy Story; his step-father, Gary Brown; his sister Betty Ann Pearson; his five grandchildren, Blake Bolden (Tabby), Autumn Simpson (Cory), Jace Ivey, Brody Story and Brock Story; three great-grandchildren and one on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester Lee Bolden and Joyce Ann Pittman Brown and two sisters, Sandy Kay Poole and Dana Brown.