Services for Mrs. May Evelyn Williams McCorry, age 93 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023, 11:00 A.M., at the Historic First Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

If you would like to send flowers in memory of Mrs. McCorry, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/May-Mccorry/#!/Tr ibuteWall

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.