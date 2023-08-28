Simmons Shoe Store closing in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. – After serving the local community and many others for over a century, Simmons Shoe Store, a beloved fixture of Humboldt, announced its closure.











According to store owner Bob Deloach, the store started in 1917 when his great grandfather A.P. Simmons opened up the first ever store on Main Street.

“Moved out here at this location in the 40s. We bought it from him in 1960. He was a cobbler, second hand shoes and so forth, and we went full retail in 1960. So we have actually had it for 63 years,” Deloach said.

The news has left customers nostalgic and saddened as they prepare to bid farewell to a store that has been a part of their lives for generations.

To show appreciation to all of their loyal customers over the years, the store has decided to offer a special closing sale.

Starting Monday, customers can enjoy 30 percent off on every single item in the store offering a rare opportunity to grab quality footwear at unbeatable prices.

Deloach has been working at the store for 55 years starting when he was 10 years old.

His mother Lucy Allison, also an owner, has been at the store for 63 years. Deloach shared some of their favorite memories.

“We used to get bus loads come back in the 80s and 90s. You’d get church buses, you’d get tour buses, and had as many as three tour buses with 150 people at one time,” said Deloach.

He also says that they enjoyed the business trips that they went on. They would travel to places like St. Louis, Las Vegas, Atlanta, New York City, and more.

For those who have yet to visit the store, this is the final opportunity to step foot inside and witness a piece of local history before it becomes a cherished memory.

Owners Deloach and Allison thanked all of the customers and people who have helped keep the store up and running for all of these years.

Find more news out of Gibson County here.