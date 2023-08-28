Soybean Festival set for Sept. 2-9 in Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. – This year’s Tennessee Soybean Festival is set for September 2 through September 9 in Martin.

The music headliners for this year’s festival will be “Cheap Trick” on September 7. The “Brothers Osborne” on September 8, and “Russell Dickson” on September 9.

In addition to the musical guests, attendees can expect the traditional and popular events, such as the soybean street fair and the soybean parade…

The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5.

Overall, the festival will bring a wide variety of activities to enjoy throughout the week.

The activities include sea lion shows, carnival rides, history exhibits, a barbecue cook off, and the Soybean Voice contest.

The Soybean Festival will be celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

You can find the schedule here.

Find more local news here.