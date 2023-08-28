Videographer — WBBJ-TV

WBBJ-TV is looking for a part-time Videographer. Qualified candidates should have basic knowledge of photography and digital editing. We provide training to new hires and they will use our equipment.

This person will be a part of our successful weekend team and cover both planned events, Breaking News and Severe Weather. The shift is 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p. m. on Saturdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays.

This part-time job is slated for 16-20 hours per week, and if available this person could pick up 5 extra hours during the week. Since you will be driving a Company Vehicle, a ‘clean’ Driving Record is required.

To apply send resume and salary requirements to:

Stan Sanders

News Director

WBBJ-TV

ssanders@wbbjtv.com