Arrest made during drug bust at Hardin County home

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A person was arrested on multiple charges after a search warrant was executed in Hardin County.

According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, a narcotic-related search warrant was executed on Friday, August 25, along with the Savannah Police Department and the 24th Judicial Drug Task Force.

The search took place at a residence in the 3000 block of Gladden Road in the Shiloh community.

The Sheriff’s Office says during the search, agents located about 6.5 pounds of marijuana, over 100 hydrocodone pills, 41 Xanax pills, two firearms, and about $20,993 in U.S. Currency.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Virgil Deshazier was arrested following the search and transported to the Hardin County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office says Deshazier was charged with possession of schedule VI with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and money laundering.

