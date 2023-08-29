Foundation Social held in Jackson

The Community Foundation of West Tennessee held its Foundation Social at its offices at The Ned in downtown Jackson.

During the event, organizers shared exciting updates and information about their endeavors in West Tennessee

Additionally, the gathering provided an opportunity for community members to connect with foundation leadership.

“One local program that we just launched is out 100 Women Who Care-West Tennessee program. And so that is a group of women here in West Tennessee. Our annual event will be in March and we are raising money through philanthropy by women to give back to local non-profits,” said Haley Wildridge, the Community Outreach Associate for the Foundation of West Tennessee.

Furthermore, it was announced at the event that Beth Koffman has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer for the Community Foundation.

To learn more about the work of the Community Foundation of West Tennessee, please click here.

