Local fire department looking for volunteers

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — If you’ve ever had a desire to serve your community, there’s no better time than the present to start.

The Gibson County Fire Department is currently recruiting volunteers to join their team.

They are taking their recruitment efforts to a place where many people will be this week: the Gibson County Fair in Trenton.

“You don’t even have to have a high school diploma. You have to be over 18 years of age. We actually have a lot of older members too that just drive fire trucks for us or help with rehab by bringing us water, stuff like that. So, as long as you are 18 years or older, you can be a full active member of the fire department,” said Cindy Walls, the Recruitment and Retention Officer for Gibson County Fire.

For those interested in volunteering, the fire department offers free basic emergency response training to obtain your medical license. Volunteers will also receive payment per call.

“We have classes you take online that provide you with the basics of how to fight fire, and you’ll attend a live burn. We’ll take you out on calls with us to help you become familiar with the equipment and the people, so you’ll know who you’re working with and how they operate,” Walls said.

Apart from the provided training, there are significant benefits that come with volunteering.

“It’s also like a brotherhood; you have people you can count on. We have pay-per-call for the training, and the biggest benefit is that you get to go out and help your community when they’re in need,” Walls said.

To learn more about joining, there are several ways to obtain information.

“You can visit the Gibson County Fire Department Facebook page, call the Gibson County Fire Department, come in during business hours, or reach out to any of our local county fire department stations,” Walls said.

The Gibson County Fire Department will have a setup at the Gibson County Fair from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Saturday, September 2.

You can also reach them at (731) 723-9228.

Find more local news here.