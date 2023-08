Mugshots : Madison County : 8/28/23 – 8/29/23

Keshun Gilliam Keshun Gilliam: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999

Christian Clark Christian Clark: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule V drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence

Deshaun Williams Deshaun Williams: Failure to appear

Roy Conner Roy Conner: Failure to appear, violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 8/28/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 8/29/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.