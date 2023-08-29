Robert “Bob” Forrest Hood

Bob Hood, age 69, departed this life on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. He was born on November 20, 1953, in Haywood County. He worked as a forklift operator for Hughes Warehouse.

He is survived by his daughter, Megan Hood; one brother, Ricky Hood (Teresa); nieces and nephews, Heather Hardister (Robert), Robin Hood (Kimberly), Richard Hood (Amber) and Chelsey Gaters (Justin) and eight great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Dupree Hood and Bertha Wells Hood and one brother, Mike Hood. The family has honored his wishes for cremation and a memorial graveside service will be scheduled at a later date. All arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.