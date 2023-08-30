Black Tie & Blue Jeans returns to Jackson October 6

JACKSON, Tenn. — One of the biggest fundraisers in the Hub City returns this fall.

Friends of Heart will present the annual Black Tie & Blue Jeans event at the Carl Perkins Civic Center on Friday, October 6.

The community is invited to join the organization as they celebrate success with dinner, cocktails, a live auction, a live band, and great friends.

Cocktail hour will begin at 6 p.m., with dinner to follow at 7 p.m.

Tickets are now available. Click here to reserve individual tickets, or here to reserve a table.

