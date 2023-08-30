Community Foundation of West Tennessee names new COO

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Community Foundation of West Tennessee is welcoming a new chief operations officer.

Beth Koffman received an internal promotion and appointed as the organizations new COO.

Koffman says that she has worked at the Community Foundation since 2007.

As for her short term goals, she wants to grow the Charity Gala with new donors and sponsors.

For the long term, she wants to launch new initiatives that make philanthropy accessible to more people.

“One of my favorite things about being involved in the Community Foundation of West Tennessee is we get to help people who are helping people,”

said Koffman.

Koffman says in her 16 years with the Community Foundation of West Tennessee she has seen the organization grow from $10 million in assets to $53 million in assets which she says gives the organization a greater impact in the community.