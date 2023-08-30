Coolest Weather in Months Coming Tonight to West Tennessee

Overnight lows will fall down to the mid 50s tonight for most of West Tennessee. A few locations will reach the low 50s making for the coolest night we have seen in months. Warmer weather and more humidity is expected to return this holiday weekend though. We will have the latest on just how warm things are going to get and we will have the latest details on what is left of Idalia coming up here.

TONIGHT:

A front approached from the north and drifted across West Tennessee on Wednesday. A few sprinkles showed up and some clouds but that was about it from the front. This will keep the mild temperatures around. The front will stall out as it moves south of us and runs into Idalia. Highs on Wednesday will reached the low 80s and we could fall to the mid 50s Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The winds should be light and come out of the north most of the night.

THURSDAY:

The winds will come out of the northeast on Thursday keeping our temperatures below normal for one more day. Mostly sunny skies will stick around again and rain showers are not expected. Highs will be very similar to Wednesday and reach the low to mid 80s for West Tennessee. Thursday night lows will drop down to the mid 60s as the winds will start to transition back to the southeast overnight into the day on Friday starting a warming trend.

FRIDAY:

Things will start to warm up a bit by Friday as the winds will start to come more out of the south into the afternoon and evening. This will allow temperatures to reach back up into the mid to upper 80s. We are still expecting rain free weather on Friday but it will be a bit more humid than earlier in the week. Friday night lows will fall down to the upper 60s to near 70°. Mostly sunny skies are likely during the afternoon and it will be a bit warm for Friday night football but nothing like it was last week when the games had to be pushed back because of the heat.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND:

As of now we are not expecting a lot of rain this weekend but it looks to be the best shot in the forecast. Winds will come out of the south this weekend which will keep the humidity up and could fuel some pop up shower activity, but overall confidence is that is low as of now. We will be keeping an eye on it though as the week progresses. The southerly winds will help warm up back up around normal with highs around 90° this three day weekend. Overnight lows will drop down to the upper 60s or low 70s. Partly cloudy skies are expected this holiday weekend but there will be extended periods of sunshine as well, especially if the rain chances do not materialize.

NEXT WEEK:

Warmer weather looks to continue into next week. Highs look to stay in the low 90s and overnight lows will drop down to the low 70s keeping us above normal all week long next week. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and the winds look to come out of the south or southeast most of the week. Chances for rain appear to be low although a quick heat and humidity driven pop up shower cannot be ruled out each day next week. Overall, it appears to be a hot and dry week for the most part across West Tennessee.

LATEST IN THE TROPICS:

AS OF 4PM CDT WEDNESDAY,IDALIA NOW A TROPICAL STORM. RISK OF FRESHWATER FLOODING, STORM SURGE, AND STRONG WINDS CONTINUES ACROSS PORTIONS OF GEORGIA AND THE CAROLINAS.

ABOUT 40 MI...65 KM W OF SAVANNAH GEORGIA ABOUT 115 MI...180 KM WSW OF CHARLESTON SOUTH CAROLINA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...70 MPH...110 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...NE OR 35 DEGREES AT 21 MPH...33 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...984 MB...29.06 INCHES

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to well below normal to kick off the work week and stay that way through Thursday. The rain and storm chances are slim to none until the weekend, but chances increase as the temperatures warm up and humidity increases some. The heat and humidity will be a factor on Saturday and linger into early next week. The tropics are starting to heat up and a hurricane looks likely to impact Florida this week and a major hurricane could be possible. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

