Jackson police investigating shooting at apartment complex

JACKSON, Tenn.–Local police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday at an apartment complex in north Jackson.

According to Deputy Chief Derrick Tisdale from the Jackson Police Department, officers arrived at the Chapel Ridge Apartment Complex early Monday morning.

Upon arrival, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and a third with a superficial laceration.

They also discovered a vehicle with damage from bullet holes. Deputy Chief Tisdale says they don’t have any information on suspects or a vehicle the suspects could have been driving.

They are urging anyone with information about this crime to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.