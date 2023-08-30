Janet Kay Schultz, age 70, was issued into the arms of her savior on August 23, 2023. She was a resident of Oakland, Tennessee.

Janet was born in Chickasha, Oklahoma on November 20, 1952 to Lonnie and Joy McClain. She graduated in 1971 from Newcastle High School and married her high school sweetheart, Johnnie Sprague on June 9, 1972. They later had 2 children, Michelle and Jeff.

Janet is preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Joy McClain, grandparents, Ray and Lena Gibson, Ed and Ethal McClain, husbands, Johnnie Sprague and Skip Schultz and grandson, Kaleb Mortenson.

She is survived by her two children, Michelle Davis and husband, Mark of Moore, OK and son, Jeff Sprague and wife, Amber of Arlington, TN, sister, Sandy Robertson of Newcastle, OK, grandchildren, Zach Davis and wife, Addy of Oklahoma City, OK, Megan Carter and husband, Blake of Moore, OK, Carli Lim and husband, Cristian of Oklahoma City, OK, Kami Mortenson and fiancé, Dakota of Moore, OK, Kelsi Constable and husband, Chris of Yukon, OK and Jordan Sprague of Arlington, TN, great-grandchildren Jason, Beau and Olivia, and niece, Kristie Robertson and husband, Micheal and their children Leah, Colton, Macy and Cooper.

Janet was known to be a loving wife, mother and sister, but her most prized title was Nana. Her grandkids had her heart, and they knew it. She loved her kids and their spouses like they were her very own. She was an amazing caretaker taking care of her mother, and 2 husbands until they met Jesus. She was always in the kitchen and was known for her big holidays. Christmas was her favorite. She took great pride in keeping a clean house and taught her children and grandchildren the importance of this. Her kids all talk about when Nana would come over for cleaning days and everything was perfectly organized before she left.

She fought a good fight, and we take peace in knowing we will see her again but for now we miss her dearly. She left a void that no one could fill.

Services for Mrs. Schultz will be at 11 A.M. Friday, September 8, 2023 at Free Will Baptist Church, 3133 NW 24th Street, Newcastle, OK 73065. The final resting place will be in Blanchard Cemetery in Blanchard, Oklahoma.

To order flowers, please call Rhonda’s Roses at 405-485-2899.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.