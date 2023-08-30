Funeral service for Lorianne Lue Anderson, age 62, will be Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM in The Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Morning Star C.M.E. Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Anderson died Monday, August 21, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Visitation will be Friday, September 1, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.