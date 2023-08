HUNTINGDON, Tenn. – A shooting in Huntingdon is under investigation.

According to officials, law enforcement was notified on Thursday that a 29-year-old man was shot three times at the Hunter Ridge Apartments.

The man was taken to Vanderbilt in Middle Tennessee but was later released, according to officials.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation.

