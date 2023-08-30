Media day celebrates high school football, first responders

JACKSON, Tenn. — A special media day was held to celebrate high school football in the Hub City and honor first responders.















On Wednesday, the highly anticipated Commissioners Cup Media Day event took place at Rock n’ Dough Pizza Jackson, showcasing an exciting blend of community pride, local football rivalry, and heartfelt appreciation for first responders.

Celebrating its sixth consecutive year, the Commissioners Cup has become a tradition.

The Madison County Commission sponsors a rivalry trophy for the football series between North Side, South Side, Jackson Central-Merry, and Liberty high schools.

In recognition of the first responders in the community, each team was represented by an emergency responder personnel organization.

“Great presentation, good to see all of the other coaches and all of the other players and how they represent the city, and especially having the media and first responders here was pretty awesome,” said Woodrow Lowe Jr., the Head Football Coach at North Side.

Commissioner Jeff Wall says this is a great way to bring the community together, show appreciation to our first responders, and let these high school teams showcase their talents in a friendly rivalry to compete for the cup.

Wall says that he is excited to see these teams play, that all teams are great, and that they never really know who will win.

“We are hoping that everybody just has a great time, and this creates like I said that hometown rivalry together we are ready for it to be here to see who brings it home next,” Lowe said.

As the countdown begins, the community eagerly awaits the kickoff to start this series of games.

The head coaches for each team as well as the team captains were in attendance at the event.

