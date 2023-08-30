Memorial golf tournament to be held Sept. 18

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. – An annual golf tournament for a great cause is returning to Gibson County.

The 27th annual David H. Martin Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on September 18 at the Humboldt Golf and Country Club.

It’s sponsored by the Humboldt Lions Club. Several teams will be competing in the tournament and will have the opportunity to win multiple prizes.

One of those prizes includes an opportunity to win a car if you get a hole-in-one at the tournament.

Liaison for the tournament, David Byrum, says this is their biggest fundraiser and he’s excited to have the entire community involved.

“It’s unbelievable just knowing what we have done in our community and helping people gain their sight back and have glasses. I mean just the thought of not being able to see, I wear glasses myself, and couldn’t imagine if I didn’t have them. It’s humbling,” Byrum said.

Registration for the tournament begins at 8 a.m. and the tournament starts at 8:30 a.m.

