Mugshots : Madison County : 8/29/23 – 8/30/23

Tashara Johnson Tashara Johnson: Simple domestic assault, vandalism, resisting stop/arrest

Antonia Douglass Antonia Douglass: Violation of conditions of community supervision

Justin Tamayo Justin Tamayo: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 8/29/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 8/30/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.