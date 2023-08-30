Patricia Diane Keck Bridges, age 79, resident of Grand Junction, Tennessee and wife of the late Jerry Phillip Bridges, departed this life Sunday afternoon, August 27, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee.

Diane was born November 20, 1943 in Knoxville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Edward Earl Keck and Ruby Catherine Long Keck. She retired from Willow Lake in 2008. She attended Grand Junction First Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren who were the light of her life. She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune.

Mrs. Bridges is survived by two daughters, Tammy Sanborn (Kent) and Leslie Bridges; her sister, Linda Keck; two brothers, Ralph Keck and Joe Keck; four grandchildren, Kristina Furlong, Bridget Williams (Justin), Phillip Marcum and Mackenzie Marcum; and two great-grandchildren, Paislee Rodgers and Briar Williams.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Keck and her brother, Robert “Butch” Earl Keck.

A visitation for Mrs. Bridges will be from 12 noon until 1 P.M. Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will be at 1 P.M. Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

