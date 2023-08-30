Valerie Kay Hall Malone, age 67, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mrs. Valerie was born in Nashville, TN on October 28, 1955, to the late Marlin Hall and Hattie Katherine Meriweather Hall. She worked at the Pet Stop, specializing in tropical fish care and had a maid service she enjoyed before her retirement. She will be greatly missed. She was also preceded in death by one son: Daniel Shane Malone; and her sister: Pam Irving.

She is survived by her husband of over 47 years: Danny Franklin Malone of Jackson, TN; one son: Nathaniel Shaun Malone of Jackson, TN; She leaves a legacy of three grandchildren and a host of friends.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Valerie will be announced at a later date by the Bells Funeral Home

In lieu of flowers, the Malone family request that donations be made to Bells Funeral Home.