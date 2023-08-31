Birth Choice holds celebration for new additions

JACKSON, Tenn. — Birth Choice held a dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting Thursday as they celebrated new additions.











Birth Choice celebrated their third mobile clinic, their latest ultrasound machine, and the ribbon cutting for the expansion of their corporate office.

The Birth Choice Ministry says all of this is possible due to the support from the community, local churches, and families.

One of the new ways they’re serving women in West Tennessee is through their “next steps” program that helps clients sign up for TennCare and receive early prenatal care.

“They are waiting until sometimes even until they’re 20 weeks along before they can get that early prenatal care. And that is a really big issue here in West Tennessee. So we now offer for our clients who have signed up for TennCare, we do provide that early prenatal care until they reach that 20 week mark and we’re able to have another clinic take their case,” said Tiffany Dawson, the Director of Development of Birth Choice.

The Birth Choice mobile clinics serve Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, and Henderson counties on a weekly basis.

