Community gathers to learn about new Hope and Healing Foundation

JACKSON, Tenn. – There’s a new resource focusing on the healthcare needs of West Tennessee.











Thursday, friends, family members, and donors gathered to learn more about the new West Tennessee Healthcare Hope and Healing Foundation.

The foundation raises money for their cancer center, heart and lung center, pediatrics, mental health, and more.

“One of the big things that our Hope and Healing Foundation is doing is a campaign to build a hospice home. So it will be the first one here in our region to serve patients throughout West Tennessee at end of life care,” said Donna Stines, the Philanthropy Director of West Tennessee Healthcare.

The Hope and Healing Foundation is raising money and wants people to get involved whether that’s through donating or volunteering.

To learn more you can call the foundation at (731) 541-HOPE.

Find more local news here.