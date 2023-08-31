Haywood Co. authorities seek ID in burglary investigation

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are asking the public to help identify a suspect following a recent burglary.

According to Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett, the man in these photos is wanted in connection to a burglary that took place on Van Buren Road.

The Sheriff says the suspect stole yard working equipment and a Browning .22 caliber rifle.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 772-6158, West TN Crimestoppers at (731) 424-8477 (TIPS).

For more local crime stories, click here.