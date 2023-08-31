Jackson library receives grant for technology

The Jackson-Madison County Public Library has been granted up to $7,000 to benefit both the north and main branches in the city.

With it, the library will now be able to update their technology accessibility.

Dinah Harris, the Director of the library, shared how this grant will be specifically used.

“This is the training opportunities for the public grant we apply every year. And this year we applied to receive some money to help pay for hotspots that we allow the public to check out, and then we are gonna get some new internal connections to do with the internet,” Harris said.

Aside from checking out books, patrons can use the library’s computers and other technology, such as hotspots.

The hotspots have been in a high demand at the library and are free to those who have a library card.

“Over 1,500 people came into our two locations during the month of July, so we offer hotspots for check out. So all you have to do is get a library card and you can check out one of the hotspots, take it home for a week and have good internet for yourself,” Harris said.

This grant will also benefit the Tennessee Room at the library’s main location in downtown Jackson.

“So we’re gonna get things for the Tennessee Room to upgrade their internet connections, like switches and fiber cabling, and all that and just updating it to make it faster and more efficient for the public to use,” Harris said.

Harris says there are plenty of other resources the library offers such as eBooks, audio books, higher learning classes, streaming, videos, and comics are all available for free with a library card.

The Jackson-Madison County Library says they love new visitors coming in.

