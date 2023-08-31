Javier Yepez • Photography

As an artist in Jackson, TN, how has the local community influenced and inspired your artistic journey? Are there any specific aspects of the city or its culture that have had a significant impact on your creative process?

I am truly amazed by this town! Even though I am new here, I have already had the pleasure of meeting some incredibly talented artists. Witnessing their passion and seeing how they live through their art is truly inspirational. I feel so fortunate to be surrounded by such interested and passionate individuals.

Can you share some insights into your artistic style and the mediums you work with? What draws you to these particular forms of expression, and how do they help you convey your artistic vision to your audience?

I wanted to share with you my approach to art and photography. On one side, I like to deliver my work with a documentary or journalistic style, capturing authentic moments and stories. However, I also find it intriguing to explore the opposite side by creating strong, manipulated images in post-production, giving rise to a surrealistic aesthetic.

It’s fascinating how these two contrasting styles allow me to connect with different audiences. A significant part of my audience is international, and my documentary approach helps me showcase the true essence of people and life in America.

In what ways do you find inspiration and motivation in the rich artistic history and heritage of American art? Are there any specific American artists or movements that have influenced your work, and if so, how have you incorporated those influences into your artistic practice?

I wanted to share some of the American artists who have been a great source of inspiration for me. Andy Warhol, Steve McCurry (photographer), Richard Avedon (photographer), and Robert Frank (photographer) have had a profound impact on my artistic journey. Robert Frank’s book “The Americans” is simply amazing and has deeply influenced my project “Faces in North America” and other works like “The Humans of New York.”

The talent and vision of these artists are truly unparalleled, especially Richard Avedon’s ability to capture the most beautiful portraits. Their influence has been significant and continues to inspire my work in photography.

Looking to the future, what are your aspirations as an artist? Do you have any upcoming projects or exhibitions that you’re excited about? Additionally, how do you envision American artist appreciation continuing to evolve and grow, and what role do you hope to play in that development?

I hope this message finds you well. As an artist, my primary aspiration is to create a comfortable life for my family, including my wife and two sons, through my artwork. Currently, I am working on a couple of projects. One of them is a private endeavor where I document the lives of my family. Another ongoing project is “Faces in North America,” which is still in progress and doesn’t have any upcoming exhibitions at the moment.

I am deeply committed to contributing to the growth of “American Artist Appreciation.” One of the specific ways I could to do this is by documenting various activities, artists, and events related to the appreciation of American artists. Through these efforts, I hope to bring more recognition and appreciation to the talented artists in America.

