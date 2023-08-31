Jmcss Holds Kickoff Event For Wecare Program

JACKSON, Tenn. – Teachers and school faculty flocked to the Oman Arena for the WeCARE kickoff event Thursday afternoon.

This event, held by the Jackson-Madison County School System, kicked off the new employee wellness initiative set by the school board.

The teachers could enjoy exciting activities that focus on nutrition, self-care, and physical activity, such as yoga, dancing, walking, and community vendors.

The WeCARE program was created by Superintendent Dr. Marlon King as a way to invest in the employees of the school system.

King says the school system wants their employees to provide the best care and support for the students, so they have to encourage self-care and incentivize employees to take care of themselves.

According to school system officials CARE stands for:

C – Connect with others and build meaningful relationships.

A — Actively participate in social activities and events.

R — Regularly exercise and prioritize physical fitness.

E – Engage in self-care practices to support overall well-being.

“Teachers are very excited about this, okay. My philosophy is: happy, healthy, teachers make great employees,” said Anita Tucker, the Principal of South Side High School.

All JMCSS schools will be closed Friday for a wellness break.

Find more local news here.