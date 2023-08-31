Lexington man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Lexington man has been sentenced to life in prison following a 2019 murder in Jackson.

According to District Attorney General Jody Pickens, a Madison County Grand Jury indicted 34-year-old Robert James Tipler for the first degree murder of Ronnie Hines.

A press release states that on February 18, 2019, Jackson Police Department officers responded to 51 Coach Drive in response to a shots fired call.

The release states officers arrived around 11 p.m. to find 40-year-old Ronnie Hines lying in the street and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The release says despite life-saving efforts, Hines succumbed to his injuries, and an autopsy later revealed he had been shot at least 11 times in the head.

According to the release, multiple witnesses identified Tipler as the person responsible. The release states that two women, who were involved in an altercation at the residence earlier in the day in which Hines asked them to leave, returned to the location with Tipler. The release says that Hines and Tipler were introduced and began shaking hands when Tipler shot him multiple times.

The release states that on December 2, 2019, Tipler was indicted in Hines’ murder, as well as for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

A jury trial was held in Madison County from May 30-June 1, 2023, where Tipler was convicted on all counts, according to the release.

On July 10, 2023, the release states that Tipler was sentenced to life in prison for first degree murder, and 10 years for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Additionally, the release says a co-defendant, identified as Teriney McIntosh, was sentenced to a total effective sentence of seven years on probation for being an accessory after the fact to first degree murder and aggravated assault.

Click here to read the full press release.

