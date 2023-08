LIFELINE shares list of September blood drives

LIFELINE Blood Services has shared a list of blood drives being held during September of 2023:

Simmons Bank -Bolivar 9/01/2023 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Save-A-Lot – McKenzie 9/01/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Lowe’s – Milan 9/01/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Food Rite (Armory St.) – Trenton 9/05/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm

Walgreens – Lexington 9/05/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm

Hardin Medical Center -Savannah 9/06/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

FUMC – Paris 9/07/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

FBC – Adamsville 9/08/2023 2:00pm – 6:00pm

Walmart – Ripley 9/08/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm

Walmart – Huntingdon 9/08/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Battle of the Badges @

Carl Perkins Civic Center – Jackson 9/11/2023 10:30am – 4:30pm

Selmer Courthouse 9/11/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

UTM – Martin 9/12/2023 11:00am – 4:00pm

UTM-Martin 9/13/2023 11:00am – 4:00pm

UTM – Martin 9/14/2023 11:00am – 4:00pm

Henderson Co. Comm. Hosp. -Lexington 9/14/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Simmons Bank – Union City 9/15/2023 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Fayette Academy – Somerville 9/15/2023 12:00pm- 5:00pm

TN National Guard -Camden 9/17/2023 8:00am – 12:00pm

E.W. James & Sons – Martin 9/18/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

First Baptist Church – Parsons 9/18/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Southside Church of Christ – Dresden 9/18/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Hardin Co. Library – Savannah 9/21/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

International Food & Art Festival -Jackson 9/23/2023 11:00am – 4:00pm

E.W. James – Union City 9/25/2023 1:00pm – 7:00pm

U of M (Lambuth Campus) – Jackson 9/26/2023 9:00am – 3:00pm

TN College for Tech – Jackson 9/26/2023 9:00am – 1:00pm

JSCC – Jackson 9/27/2023 9:00am – 3:00pm

JMCGH 9/28/2023 9:00am – 5:00pm

Union University – Jackson 9/28/2023 12:00pm – 5:00pm

First Bank – Camden 9/29/2023 12:00pm – 4:30pm

Henderson Masonic Lodge 9/29/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Jackson Christian School 9/29/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Center Blood Drive:

Donors can support the Battle of the Badges by donating at the LIFELINE Blood Services location at 183

Sterling Farms DR anytime between Sept. 5-Sept. 16, 9am-6pm, just sign in for the team you want to

win!

Lifelinebloodserv.org/drive-calendar