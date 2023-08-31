Local coalition marks Overdose Awareness Day

JACKSON, Tenn. – It's International Overdose Awareness Day.







The Jackson-Madison Prevention Coalition and the City of Jackson Recreation and Parks Department held a community awareness fair at Westwood Community Center.

In addition to providing resources, there was also opioid overdose reversal training and a remembrance ceremony.

Organizers say overdose is something that affects many lives in many different ways and it’s important to have compassion.

“We have to make sure that we educate our community so that we do not stigmatize people. We can not make people feel ashamed to talk about this or look down upon anyone who is in need of healing from a situation,” said Bridgett Parham, the City of Jackson Recreation Manager.

This is their third year hosting the overdose awareness event.

