NFL star from West Tennessee visits students

GRAND JUNCTION, Tenn. – Students at one area school had a chance to kick-off football season and hear from an NFL sports figure who is also a West Tennessee native.











Former Hardin County and UT football star, who now plays for the Seattle Seahawks, LaTrell Bumphus paid a visit to Grand Junction Elementary School in Hardeman County.

Bumphus had a chance to speak during the school’s annual College Colors Day Assembly.

He shared his journey from a two-sport athlete at Hardin County High School to the NFL, highlighting the importance of finishing your education through high school.

“My biggest thing that I want to give to them is about education. So I hope they take away from me that, you know, as long as you get your education, it’ll take you a long way, you know. There’ll be some tough days, you know, you might not want to come to school, but you gotta come to school. So I think that they can get at the end of the day, just make sure you get your education like you can,” Bumphus said.

Bumphus’ visit was made possible by the organization “Communities in Schools.”

Find more local news here.