Police: Large fentanyl seizure, multiple arrests made after stolen vehicle located

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Local police make multiple arrests and a large fentanyl seizure after locating a stolen vehicle.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, around 12:30 p.m. on August 30, a license plate reader alerted authorities to a vehicle stolen out of Arizona being located on Harrell Street.

Police say an officer attempted to make a traffic stop, however the driver refused to stop and left at a high rate of speed.

According to police, the vehicle was later located in the Bruce community, and two passengers were observed exiting on foot before the other occupants left the area in the stolen vehicle.

One of the individuals who fled on foot, identified as 29-year-old Alonzo Pickett of Dyersburg, was arrested and charged with evading arrest, however the second individual fled the scene and avoided capture.

Police say a ground search was conducted along with a K9, and officers found a lunch box containing around 750 suspected fentanyl pills that the suspect allegedly discarded in a wooded area. According to police, the suspected fentanyl pills are believed to be counterfeit Oxycodone pills, with an estimated street value of over $14,000.

Around 2:30 p.m., police say an officer located the stolen vehicle abandoned in a parking lot on Volunteer Boulevard, and officers determined the suspects were possibly in a room at the Emerald Inn at 1004 U.S. 51 Bypass.

According to Dyersburg Police, officers located two individuals from Phoenix, Arizona at the hotel: 32-year-old Andree Jones and 30-year-old Katherine Dunphy.

Police say that both were arrested and charged with theft over $10,000, felony evading arrest, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to police, officers also recovered multiple phones, laptops, iPads, a card reader, blank checks, nearly 100 hotel door cards, and a book with multiple individuals’ personal information including bank accounts and routing numbers.

Authorities say the investigation remains open and a search to identify and locate the remaining suspect is underway. Anyone with information that could assist can contact Dyersburg Police at (731) 285-1212.

Click here to learn more information about the dangers of fentanyl.

